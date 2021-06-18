Fidelity Bank Plc, a fast growing Nigerian lender, has announced plans to enrich the lives of fifteen Nigerians with a total of 39 million Naira at the final draw of the Get Alert in Millions Campaign (GAIM) Season 4 savings promo, slated for July 22, 2021.

The savings promotion, which is specifically aimed at promoting the culture of saving among Nigerians, is one of the bank’s many initiatives aimed at rewarding new and existing customers for their unwavering loyalty and patronage.

Despite being halted in 2020 due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the resulting global lockdown, hundreds of Nigerians have benefited from the reward scheme in which lucky customers are credited with millions of naira and consolation prizes via a draw system.

The Chairman, Promo Committee, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Richard Madiebo, expressed delight at the resumption of the savings promotion, stating that the campaign seeks to reward customers for their loyalty and patronage. According to Mr. Madiebo, for the past twelve years, the bank has empowered new and existing customers, providing an avenue for many to improve their fortunes through its savings Promo. He stated that the bank takes pride in keeping its promises, and would continue to look out for innovative ways to satisfy and enrich its customers across the nation.