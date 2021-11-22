Coming on the heels of several auspicious announcements, frontline tier-two lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has launched a new thematic campaign set to help it demonstrate its devotion to customers.

The campaign, themed Fidelity for You, broke across several media outlets over the weekend and signposts the bank’s commitment to support customers no matter their economic status, age or creed to meet their financial aspirations. The television commercial for the campaign, which was shot across locations in Nigeria, boasts of a catchy tune and interesting performances designed to drive home the bank’s promise to always stand by its customers.

Upon assuming office as its fourth Managing Director on January 1, 2021, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, announced her plans to take the bank to tier-one status by 2025 through seven key imperatives including a brand refresh exercise. Speaking to journalists earlier in the year, Onyeali -Ikpe had explained that the brand refresh would help Fidelity maintain top of mind awareness in its key markets.

By design or coincidence, the launch of the Fidelity for You campaign is yet another commendable announcement in a string of achievements the 33year old bank has recorded in the last few weeks. These include its recently released 9months 2021 financial results in which it posted a 31.4 percent growth in profits to N28.1billion; the successful completion of its Eurobond programme where it raised $400 million from the international capital markets as well as the launch of a fifth season of its savings reward scheme tagged Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) Season 5 where it would be doling out over N125million to lucky customers.

The bank has also been in the news lately for winning a string or awards with the most recent being the awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; and the 2020 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) service award for the highest disbursement to DBN-focused locations.

