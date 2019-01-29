Omodele Adigun

Alhaji Oluwa Kareem Amodu, the Baale of Dankaka Community in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, was among customers that got their prizes last Tuesday in Lagos at the ongoing Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo of Fidelity Bank Plc.

An elated Amodu, who said he opened the account, that won him the N1 million with just N1,000 was full of praises for the bank as he enjoined his subjects to emulate him.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was represented by his Executive Director in charge of Products & Shared Services, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu, told the guests that the bank started rewarding its customers through various promos 11 years ago, which has so far made significant impact on their lives.

She added that the third promo draw conducted penultimate week produced 13 cash winners and 18 consolation prizes. Others who were around to receive their N2 million and N1 million cash prizes included Rahman Yusuf from Ilorin and Stephen Omomoyesan from Ibeju Lekki, while Chizoba Okonkwo and Uchenna Okafor went home with their consolation prizes of television and generating set respectively.

Aside these, the bank also showered the winner of its Jingles competition, Israel Samson, from Abuja, with N500,000 and a promise to put him in a recording studio to help promote his budding music career.

In the draw of the ongoing GAIM Season 3, 13 customers had emerged cash prize winners of N16 million, while 18 others got consolation prizes.

Mrs. Ugochukwu used the occasion to praise the bank’s customers and other stakeholders for their immense contribution to the growth and development of the bank.