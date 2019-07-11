Fidelity Bank won the ‘Best Digital Networking Bank For Entrepreneurs, Africa 2019’ at 2019 PWM Wealth Tech Awards held in London, United Kingdom (UK) recently.

Organised by Professional Wealth Management (PWM), a Financial Times Publication, the awards celebrate excellence in wealth management technology. According to the organisers, technology and service delivery were key components in the criteria considered by the independent panel that selected the award winners. The month long period involved gathering series of detailed information on KPIs, portfolio management, asset allocation, due diligence, risk management, growth strategies, customer service, innovation and ethical practices. The award presented at an elaborate ceremony in London, was received on behalf of the bank by the Chief Operations and Information Officer (COIO), Fidelity Bank, Mr. Gbolahan Joshua, and Divisional Head, Private Banking, Mrs. Chioma Nwankwo.

Commenting on the development, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said it was gratifying to see that Private Banking Division of the bank, set up over two decades ago, has remained the leading provider of financial services to HNIs in the country.