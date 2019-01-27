Fidelity Bank Plc, has been adjudged “Entrepreneurship Bank of the Year” at the third edition of DAAR Awards held in Abuja recently.

The bank clinched the prestigious award in recognition of its unrivaled leadership position and consistency in enhancing the growth and development of Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

According to the organisers of the event which was attended by top government functionaries and captains of industry, Fidelity Bank came out tops on all measurable indices to emerge the entrepreneurship bank of the year.

Receiving the award, Head, Corporate Communications, at the bank, Ejike Ndiulo said, “It is an honour for the success of our tailored capacity building initiatives for MSMEs to again be recognised at this time. The award further underlines our unwavering commitment to building a new crop of entrepreneurs who will birth and power the next generation of conglomerates in the country.”

According to him, the bank will continue to explore fresh opportunities to improve the competitiveness of MSME in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the bank had partnered with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) to provide impactful, world-class training needed to improve the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises, particularly export-oriented businesses and the associated value-chain players in the international market. Tagged, “Export Management Programme (EMP)”, this initiative, currently in its eighth stream, is catalysing export business in Nigeria.

Providing valuable insights into Fidelity Bank’s approach to supporting MSMEs in the country, Ejike said that the bank set up a full-fledged SME Banking Division dubbed ‘Managed SME’ to provide one-on-one business advisory to its customers.