By Zika Bobby

Fidson Healthcare Plc has rewarded about 304 students across the nation through its academic reward programme known as the Astymin Brilliance Reward (ABR).

The event themed: “Empowering the Future: Rewarding Excellence” was held in Lagos and had representative of the Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Mrs Sosanya Olubunmi in attendance.

The commissioner congratulated the students and encouraged them to put more efforts and aspire to be great leaders.

General Manager/ Business Development and Strategy of the company, Oshoke Ayebae congratulated the winners for doing their best and coming out tops, stating that education is one of the greatest gifts a parent can give to a child.

He also thanked the teachers for doing a good job in managing and training the students.

Programme Coordinator, Yetunde Adesola, said ABR started in 2010 and till date has rewarded close to 3,000 children, adding that the event which used to be a funfair, rewards students in both government-owned and private schools across the country.

While congratulating the awardees for earning the recognition, Mrs Toyin Akingbade from AFED affirmed that Fidson Healthcare Plc is in partnership with AFED because both organisations share a common goal which is to ensure that the Nigerian child is well taken care of.