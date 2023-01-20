From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, has resigned.

In a letter personally signed and made available to our correspondent on Friday, Shittu noted that he has contributed his own to the corps despite challenges within and outside.

He appreciated the former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the ‘unrestricted opportunity’ given to him to contribute to the security of the state.