From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, has resigned.
In a letter personally signed and made available to our correspondent on Friday, Shittu noted that he has contributed his own to the corps despite challenges within and outside.
He appreciated the former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the ‘unrestricted opportunity’ given to him to contribute to the security of the state.
“Let it be on record that I served my state courageously, impartially, and diligently, despite operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the corp due to military intrigues, vainglory, and egoism, I never give an excuse and I know posterity will be kind to our contribution,” Shittu added.
He said all properties, including operational vehicles in his custody, shall be handed over to the Board Chairman of Amotekun, Brigadier General Ademola Aderibigbe (Rtd).
