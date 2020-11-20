Monica Iheakam

FIFA, yesterday approved the introduction of maternity leave for women football players across the globe.

The cheering news is part of the landmark reforms backed by the FIFIA Football Stakeholders Committee (FSC), to strengthen the protection of female players, as well as football coaches.

According to the world football ruling body, the new rules include mandatory maternity leave of, at least, 14 weeks, at a minimum of two thirds of contracted salary.

On return to their clubs, players must be fully reintegrated and provided with medical and physical support.

The rule also advocated that no female player should ever suffer a disadvantage as a result of becoming pregnant, thus securing greater employment protection for women in football,” FIFA said.

The FSC also approved new rules to better protect the position of football coaches.

“Coaches play a vital role in the game, but historically they have been left outside the football regulatory framework. We needed to plug this gap and recognize the key role they have,” added president Infantino.