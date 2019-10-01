Bunmi Ogunyale

Embattled former Super Eagles’ manager, Samson Siasia, has pleaded with the country’s philanthropists to come to his aid to appeal FIFA’s life ban.

The USA ’94 Super Eagles’ striker, who is expected to pay 100,000 Swiss Francs (N36,453,400) by October 10, for his appeal case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) made this appeal in a brief chat yesterday.

“I’m appealing to the Dangotes (Aliko) and Otedolas (Femi) of this world to help me as I have only 10 days to file an appeal in Switzerland. Should I fail to appeal before 10th of this month, the appeal would never be heard again.

“I’m appealing this matter to clear my name. Football is what I have done all my life. That is the only thing that has brought food to my table.

“I’m begging all Nigerians for help so that my coaching career won’t terminate on October 10,” the coach pleaded.

Speaking further, the gaffer whose mother was released on Sunday morning after being kidnapped by gunmen for 10 weeks, believes with support from Nigerians, he would pursue the case at CAS to logical conclusion.

Siasia, according to reliable sources, paid a total N2.7million to secure the release of his 76-year-old mother, Madam Beauty Ogere, and two others from kidnappers.