FIFA match agent, Ebi Egbe has urged Nigerians not to condemn Samson Siasia yet, after FIFA announced his life ban from football on Friday.

Egbe, who spoke on the shocking development said Siasia at this very difficult time needed the support and prayer of every Nigerian, even as he (Siasia) moved to clear his name.

“From what I gathered so far, Siasia was not given fair hearing by the world soccer governing body, FIFA and Siasia himself may not have seen this coming. Siasia is a personality that served Nigeria meritoriously as a player and as a coach. This is the time to rally round him,” Egbe said.

Egbe stressed that the ban is painfully, coming at a time when the Bayelsa State born ex international was still battling with the challenge of his mother’s kidnap.

“I m confident that with the support of Nigerians, Siasia will come out these challenges stronger.”

Egbe urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to step into the Siasia saga and find out what really transpired, since the offense Siasia allegedly committed was done when he was in charge of the Eagles.

“The NFF should look into the problem and find out what really happened. Siasia should not be left in the lush at this time,” Egbe said.

It would be noted that FIFA in a statement on Friday hammered Siasia for breaching its Code of Ethics that bothers on match fixing.