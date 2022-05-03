Nigeria has been sanctioned by the world football governing body, FIFA for the fans’ disruption of the national stadium.

The Super Eagles lost the World Cup ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana and irate fans destroyed parts of the stadium, putting players and officials at risk.

Nigeria was fined $155,000 (about N64 million) by FIFA for crowd trouble, in addition to one game without fans in the stadium.

Other countries also fined were Senegal with &180,000, DR Congo $125,000 in addition to a match without fans.

FIFA has communicated these sanctions to the federations involved and will happen with immediate effect.

The FIFA statement was contained on a list of breaches observed during the last leg of the qualifiers across venues in the different confederations.

It cited a breach of Article 16 of its Disciplinary Code on Order and Security at match venues as the NFF failed to provide safety and order.

“Order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects).

Meanwhile, CAF has approved the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja for African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In a letter sent to the NFF on Sunday, May 1, 2022, CAF approved the stadium use for the 2023 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

This approval puts to end speculations that the edifice will be barred from hosting international matches in the wake of the crowd disturbances that trailed the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.