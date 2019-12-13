It has been two years since Victor Moses quit international football, 38 caps and 12 goals after making his debut against Namibia in 2012.

Moses enjoyed a decent international career that included winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013 and featuring at two World Cup with the Super Eagles.

In what turned out to be his final appearance for Nigeria, the winger scored a penalty; the leveler against Argentina in the final group game with the Eagles poised to reach the knockout round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Yesterday, Moses turned 29 and FIFA honoured the Nigerian with a video, on social media, capturing the moment he scored that penalty and the Eagles wide inside the Saint-Petersburg Stadium.

Moses, who plays for Chelsea FC, is currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig side, Fenerbahce.