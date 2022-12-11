FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup quarter-final.

The camps of both sides clashed during a feisty encounter which saw the Dutch come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 before Argentina won on penalties.

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz issued 18 yellow cards – a World Cup record – in the game.

Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries was sent off after picking up two bookings.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee had opened proceedings against Argentina “due to potential breaches of articles 12 (misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (order and security at matches)”.

World football’s governing body added: “Additionally, the Fifa disciplinary committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the Fifa disciplinary code in relation to the same match.”