The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says world football governing body FIFA has approved the application of Leicester City FC player Ademola Lookman to switch national association allegiance.

Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, disclosed in a statement on Thursday that Lookman could with this approval represent Nigeria at international level.

He said Emilio Silveiro, FIFA’s Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, on Thursday conveyed to the NFF the decision of the Single Judge of the Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal.

“The request made by the NFF for a change of association of the player Ademola Olajide Lookman is accepted.

“The player is (now) eligible to play for the representative teams of the NFF with immediate effect,” Olajire quoted Silveiro as saying.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He also quoted NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, as lauding the record-time approval granted the application by the Federation with regards to Lookman’s desire.

“We sent in the application on Wednesday night after putting all the necessary documentation together. We are happy to receive the approval today,” Sanusi had said while reacting to the development.

Only in December of 2021, FIFA also approved NFF’s application for the switch in allegiance for Ashleigh Plumptre to represent Nigeria internationally.

Both Lookman and Plumptre had represented England at various junior cadres.(NAN)