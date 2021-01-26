The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has gotten the all clear from FIFA for six players with dual nationality to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles.

An official of the NFF told owngoalnigeria.com that a total of eight players applied to switch to Nigeria but for the main time six have been approved, hence cleared to play for Nigeria.

“Six of the eight players who applied for a switch have been given the go ahead by FIFA. The other two will hopefully get their own soon but before then we have forwarded the names to Gernot Rohr. He has the final say,” he said.

When pressed further to reveal the names of the players, he gave a hint about the identity of the players but still didn’t mention names, insisting that at the right time it will be made public.

“We don’t want fans to put the coach under pressure so giving out the names won’t be appropriate but I can tell you the six include a player who has played for Germany at several youth levels and another who has played for England as well.”