The former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football.

Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all Nigerians; especially Deltans who have watched the meteoric rise of the astute sports administrator over the years.