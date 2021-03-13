From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Pinnick, following his election into the FIFA Executive Council, urging him to remain committed to the growth and development of the sport in Africa.

The governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a press statement on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, hours after Mr Pinnick’s election.

Governor Bello noted that Mr Pinnick’s election as one of the six officials to represent the continent on the FIFA Executive Council was well deserved and a reward for his dedication and passion for the sport in Nigeria and his numerous strides as the NFF President, noting the stability and purposeful leadership he has brought to the Federation

The governor noted that Mr Pinnick as a loyal compatriot who, as NFF President, has rejuvenated the sport, placing Nigeria on the international map.

The governor noted that the newly elected FIFA Executive Council member was a worthy ambassador of the country whom he is confident would through his office further bring the needed attention to Nigerian football and attract development to the continent.

Earlier on Friday at the CAF General Assembly held in Rabat, the Nigerian defeated Malawian FA President Walter Nyamilandu by a landslide vote of 43 to 8, becoming the third Nigerian to be elected into the prestigious office after Oyor Orok Oyor (1980 to 1988) and Amos Adamu (2006 to 2010).