Arsenal was fined 40,000 Swiss francs ($42,300) by FIFA and warned about its conduct regarding player transfers after the club used variable sell-on clauses that were found to give it influence over other clubs.

In a previously undisclosed investigation, FIFA legal documents reviewed by The Associated Press revealed the global governing body’s concerns about the terms of the 2018 departures of Chuba Akpom to Greek club, PAOK Thessaloniki and Joel Campbell to Italian side, Frosinone Calcio. Arsenal would receive a bigger cut of the deal if Akpom and Campbell were subsequently sold to British clubs.

Arsenal placed sell-on clauses in the contracts to ensure it would receive 40% of the fee if Akpom was sold to a British club but only 30% from any other team.

Frosinone was also given an incentive to not later sell Campbell back to a British club as 30% of the fee would have to be paid to Arsenal. But the London club would receive only 25% of the transfer fee if Campbell was sold to a club elsewhere.