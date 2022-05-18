World football body, FIFA has hailed Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala, for winning the Pichichi with Barcelona despite suffering a 2-month injury spell.

Oshoala was confirmed the joint top scorer of the Spanish Women’s football league on Sunday as her 20 goals proved enough for the award.

Alongside Geyse Ferreira of Atletico Madrid Femenino, Oshoala shared the top prize for scorers in the team despite playing just 19 of Barcelona’s 30 games.

“Asisat Oshoala has always been unstoppable!,” FIFA wrote on their official Women’s World Cup page. “20 goals and a perfect club season. @AsisatOshoala has always been unstoppable!” the FIFA added in a tweet.

Oshoala has had a superb season, winning the league’s top scorer, and achieving a spotless league record. Barcelona scored 159 goals in 30 games and didn’t drop a single point. The team conceded just eleven goals to establish an exceptional dominance.

Barcelona Femeni will face Lyon in the final of the Champions League as they hope to successfully defend the title they won last year.

Oshoala has given the credit to her Barcelona women teammates after she won the Pichichi, the prize given to the top scorer in the Spanish league.