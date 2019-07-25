FIFA yesterday banned the former president of the Liberian Football Association, Musa Hassan Bility from football for 10 years over corruption, including the misappropriation of the funds granted under FIFA’s “11 against Ebola” campaign.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Musa Hassan Bility, member of the CAF executive committee, as well as former president of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and former FIFA Standing Committee member, guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds, as well as having received benefits.

and found himself in situations of conflict of interest, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

FIFA sanctioned him with a 10-year ban from all football-related activities at both national and international level. A fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 ($508,000) had also been imposed on him due to “Misappropriation of funds,” “Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits,” and “Conflicts of interest.”

“The investigation proceedings against Mr. Bility, which were formally initiated on 18 May 2018 (following a forensic audit of the LFA), related to the misappropriation of the funds granted under FIFA’s “11 against Ebola” campaign and FIFA Financial Assistance Programme funds received by the LFA in 2015, as well as to various payments made by the LFA to (and received from) entities owned by or connected to Mr. Bility and his family,” the world football’s governing body added.