Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu’s immense contributions to sports development got another international recognition on Monday, as the football governing body in the world, FIFA, invite him to the 72ⁿᵈ FIFA Congress slated for March 31 and the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on April 1, 2022.

A letter of invitation sent to Shaibu by FIFA Guest Operations read, “Football, the world’s most esteemed and beloved sport, is also a constantly evolving one. We are delighted to bring together the 72nd FIFA Congress and the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for an unforgettable and very special occasion.

“On behalf of FIFA, it is our great pleasure to invite you to the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022. Then, on April 1, 2022, it will be our privilege to welcome you to the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as we discover the paths qualified teams will take in pursuit of global football’s ultimate prize. We look forward to welcoming you to Doha.”

A gold medalist in football at the last National Sports Festival, Shaibu’s passion for all sports including golf strain the descriptive power of many adjectives.