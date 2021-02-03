Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has declared that supporting Amaju Melvin Pinnick in his bid to become a member of FIFA council is in the nation’s interest.

Egbe while berating some Nigerians who are working against Pinnick’s candidacy said those trying to scuttle the ambition of the NFF boss landing in FIFA are nothing but unpatriotic elements.

“Those working against Pinnick are carrying their rascality too far. If Pinnick wins the FIFA council election, Nigeria would be the biggest beneficiary because he (Amaju) would ensure the country’s interest is protected.

Anybody who understands international football politics would know what I m talking about. Let’s not forget what played out when Enyimba won the CAF Champions League for the very first time for Nigeria. After breaking the Cup jinx, the North Africans went to the boardroom trying to shatter the victory and they would have succeeded in we did not have Dr Amos Adamu then in CAF. Adamu ensured the frivolous petition over Yaro Yaro was thrown out. So, we all know how important it is for any nation to have a strong say in an international body like FIFA. Pinnick has been cleared to run after passing FIFA integrity test, so for anybody here at home not to support him amounts to national sabotage,” Egbe said.

It would be noted that Pinnick who had initially shown interest in running for the CAF presidency later settled for a bid into the FIFA council. The election comes up in March.