Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) has set aside $1.2 million for the construction of its technical centre in Kebbi State.

The centre, which would be located along Birnin-Kebbi/Kalgo road, has been allocated 4,000 hectares of land for by the Kebbi State government with issuance of a certificate of occupancy.

Speaking with newsmen after a courtesy call on Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Thursday evening, FIFA Senior Development Manager in charge of Caribbean – African countries, Mr. Solomon Mudege, confirmed that the project might kick off in August after ratification by the Developmental Committee of world football council.

Mudege said: “As you aware, there is approval of 1.2 million US dollars for the project by the FIFA which NFF has received. So, each federation would decide on how to invest this fund. And NFF has decided to invest this fund on this project.”

He explained that the project which might kick off in August, would comprises of artificial pitch, changing room and parameters wall to enable Kebbi football team to have second fields for their matches.

Mudege also said that FIFA wanted to be sure of the safety of the project before the final approval, stressed that they have been assured of the project safety and NFF could use it for 40 years.

“We are going back to the FIFA Developmental Committee for final approval, once it is approved, the money will be released to NFF so that they can start working on the project.”

In his remark, General-Secretary of NFF, Dr. Muhammed Sanusi, who confirmed that the fund had been available since last year, stressed that the federation was just waiting for the completion of all formalities on the project.

He added that the federation would engaged a competent company to execute the project alongside a supervisor to ensure the project does not stopped at midway.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, while hosting the FIFA and NFF teams noted that the motivation behind 1.2million US dollars is greater that than the fund, urged Kebbi United FC and youths in the state to utilise the opportunity to attain greatness in football.

The governor presented a certificate of occupation of the land to FIFA, assuring them the maximum support for the completion of the project.