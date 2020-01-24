Mike Pius

The President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo has come out to drum support for the embattled former Super Eagles’ coach, Samson Siasia to appeal the life ban slammed on him by FIFA last year.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos, Ladipo said his fans were not happy about the ban and that it was not good for Siasia and Nigerians as a whole.

“We are not in support of whoever goes against the rule of the game, but there should be a fair play, Siasia should be given opportunity to defend himself.”

He disclosed that Siasia needed about $250.000.00 to appeal his life ban and he didn’t have that kind of money, hence the need to support him morally and financially.

“Siasia is one of our own and we can’t leave him at this critical time that he needs our help. He served this country very well and we need to support him. Therefore I am appealing to all Nigerians and lovers of Siasia to come out and support him. Starting from us, the Nigerian Football Supporters Club, we are going to mobilise over 200 members that would support him with a token of N500.00 minimum to be paid into a designated bank account between now and next week,” he disclosed.

The mobilization, according to him would start from Lagos and spread to other states and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

“The life ban slammed on Siasia by FIFA is unjust and we are not happy about it. We are appealing to all Nigerians to see this country as one.”

On the factionalisation of the supporters’ club, Ladipo said that he was not angry with the splitting of supporters club rather he was appealing to them to join hands and see it as a national service for the good of the country.