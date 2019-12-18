Samson Siasia has accused the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other agencies of failing to help him fight against the life ban imposed on him in August by world football’s governing body, FIFA, for alleged match-fixing, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

FIFA imposed the life ban on “all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international levels” and also fined the 1994 World Cup star $50,000.

The sanction stems from an ongoing ‘large-scale investigation’ FIFA is conducting into the behaviour of Wilson Raj Perumal, a convicted match-fixer from Singapore.

In a statement, on Monday, the 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medallist said he has felt “abandoned and alone” since FIFA imposed what is a career-destroying ban, as it stops him from earning a living from football.

“My family and I are pained that The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other agencies of the Nigerian government are yet, in spite of promises, to lift a finger in my support,” Siasia said.

“No overtures have been made to my lawyer and I for support… all I have heard from Mr. Pinnick (the NFF President), through my wife, is that they will be supportive… It’s a mantra I have been hearing since August when this matter happened…

“Nothing has been done. I’ve made overtures to Nigerians, Federal Government officials, the National Assembly, Federal Ministries, well-meaning and sports-loving individuals.”

Yet, I’ve not received any substantial support, except from one or two close and well-meaning associates who have stood by my family and I till date,” a bitter Siasia said.

“Nigeria, where are you in my time of need? I strongly believe that it is because FIFA knows that we Nigerians don’t look after our own… it will think that it can get away with its error of banning me, because there is no strong pressure that will come from Nigeria,” Siasia went on.

Siasia, who managed Nigeria to silver and bronze medals at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics in Beijing and Rio, also accused FIFA of making it impossible to appeal his ban.

“My lawyers have informed me that CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) made a decision which favours FIFA and prejudices me, to strike out my claim for compensation and have, thus, refused to reinstate it.

“I’m saying I was wrongly banned for life, and because FIFA informed the whole world of my alleged commission of the offences of match-fixing and bribery, I feel I’m entitled to compensation for this terrible aspersion that they cast on my character.

“FIFA knows the strength of my appeal and the evidence given, thus far, to prove that I could not have committed the alleged offences of match fixing and bribery… but FIFA continues to spread false allegations that I was involved in the match-fixing without any shred of evidence, and has continued to do so because it knows there is no compensation claim.”