The President of Nigeria’s soccer governing body, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has declared that the Monimichelle Group has gotten the job to construct the Ugborodo mini-stadium project being financed by FIFA, courtesy of the good job they are doing in different parts of the country and beyond.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony held Tuesday in the riverine community, Amaju said Ebi Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle Group is a “son of the soil” who got the job purely on merit, even as he added that he is confident the Bayelsa born stadium construction expert would deliver.

In Amaju’s words: ‘Ebi Egbe is a son of the soil we are proud of what he is doing. His job in places like Katsina, Makurdi, Aba, Yenagoa is there for everybody to see. He is doing well and he bided and got this mini-stadium job purely on merit and hard work. I am sure he would deliver a world-class edifice.’

Amaju pleaded with the youths of the community to cooperate with Monimichelle to ensure the project is delivered in six months in line with FIFA’s timeline.

‘We want to use this project to correct the wrong notion that the Niger Delta is a volatile and restive area. We urge you to give the contractor all the support in order for him to do a good job. FIFA will monitor and ensure every detail is taken care of,’ Amaju said.

Photo: NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi (left) handing over the contract document to Monimichelle CEO, Ebi Egbe