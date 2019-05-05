The Nigeria Football Federation and the world govern body of football,the Federation of International Football Association on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the late former Super Eagles forward Rashidi Yekini.

Nick named the Goals Father,the late Yekini who is Nigeria’s all time record top scorer with 37 goals in 58 appearances died on May 4, 2012 at the age of 48 after a protracted illiness.

“The legend of Rashidi Yekini lives on. On this day in 2012, Nigeria’s all time top scorer passed on to glory. Keep resting in power, Goals-Father. #WeRememberYekini,” a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the NFF yesterday reads.

ThisDay seven years ago, we lost 🇳🇬@NGSuperEagles legend Rashidi Yekini. The first player to score a World Cup goal for the Super Eagles, his passionate celebration will always have its place in the history of the tournament,” FIFA tweeted on yesterday.

He was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 1993, the first Nigerian footballer to win the award.

Yekini also helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia where he also topped the goal scorers’ chart, and was named best player of the competition.

The Goal Father was also part of Nigeria’s team at Olympic game in Seoul 1988.