Officials from world football –ruling body, FIFA have arrived in Nigeria, with the original FIFA Women’s World Cup for a trophy tour scheduled for today in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Acting President of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi received the officials in company of other federation officials.

While Nicole Fisch (lead for women’s football project) and Sarai Bareman (chief women’s football officer) flew into Abuja aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight, Vanessa Marques (lead for marketing project) arrived aboard an Emirates Airline flight.

The Women’s World Cup trophy is on a tour of all 24 countries qualified to participate at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, taking place in nine cities in France, 7th June – 7th July this year.