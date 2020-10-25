Anthony Joshua linked up with Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe on a Zoom call this week as the three superstars have been picked to be ‘Groundbreakers’ on the new FIFA 21 game.

This means gamers will have the chance to play against them on Volta mode. If they beat them, they will be able to recruit the Groundbreakers to their own squad.

Heavyweight champion AJ enjoyed a catch up with his fellow FIFA stars this week.

The 31-year-old joined a Zoom call with Arsenal legend Henry, 43, and FIFA cover star, Mbappe, 21.

Although he’s a world champion boxer, fans will be able to test out AJ’s skills on the game.

But he could exceed expectations after his friend admitted he could have played in the Premier League.