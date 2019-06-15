Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped three places in the latest FIFA world ranking released on Thursday for the month of June ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. According to FIFA official Twitter handle, the Gernot Rohr tutored-side, who are currently training in Ismailia, Egypt, for the forthcoming AFCON 2019, dropped three places to land at 45th spot. Senegal’s Teranga Lions remain Africa’s highest ranked national team, after gaining one spot to land on 22nd spot. Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles are second as they are ranked 25 in the world; followed by the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are in the 45th position after sliding three places. Morocco (47) and DR Congo (49) occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

On the other hand, Belgium’s Red Devils maintained the hold at world’s best ranked national team, increasing their numerical advantage over France’s Les Bleus on second spot following EURO qualifying wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland.

The next FIFA World ranking will be release July 25, six days after the end of hostilities at AFCON 2019.