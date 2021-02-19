By Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, the Super Eagles have slipped one spot in the current World football governing body, FIFA monthly ranking.

With 1474 points, the Nigerian side placed 36 th and currently fifth best in Africa behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Nigeria will aim at improving her ranking in their final 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Republic of Benin and Lesotho next month.

Meanwhile, a total of 43 full internationals (including one played in December 2020) were taken into account. The standout tournament in recent weeks has been the African Nations Championship (CHAN), where a total of 32 games took place.

These fixtures as well as the other 11 games played have been classified as friendlies, because only players competing in the national championships of the participating countries are eligible to take part in the CHAN.

In the standings, CHAN winners Morocco (33rd, +2), and runners-up Mali (54th, +3) have made the most progress. Third-placed Guinea (72nd, +1) and quarter-finalists Congo (90th, +1) have also advanced.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be released on 8 April 2021.