By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Super Eagles yesterday slipped a point down in the FIFA world ranking for a consecutive second time.

According to the ranking for October released by the world football ruling body yesterday, Eagles ranked 34th in September dropped to 35 in the world.

This latest development is coming weeks after the three -time African champions pulled an impressive draw against five-time world champions Brazil.

In September, Eagles earned 1482 points but under the month in review recorded a defeat, win and a draw thus garnering 1,481 points to take up their new spot on 35.

However, Nigeria still occupies the third spot in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia who are placed 20th and 29th with 1,546 and 1,495 points, respectively.

Northern Ireland is the country who took over Nigeria’s previous 34th spot after the Europeans picked up one win – a 3-2 friendly victory over Czech Republic – and one loss – a 3-1 European Championship qualifier thrashing in the Netherlands – in the month under review.

Belgium retain their top spot on the FIFA ranking followed closely by world champions France, five-time World Cup winners Brazil, England, and Uruguay in that order to complete the world’s top five teams.

Uruguay, previously on sixth spot, sneaked past European champions Portugal who occupied the fifth spot last month.