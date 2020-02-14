Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved four places in the monthly Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) rankings released by the world football governing body, yesterday.

The three-time African champions occupy the 31st spot in the world and third in Africa.

Senegal’s Teranga Lions retained their spot as the best playing nation in the continent and 20th in the world, but are closely trailed by Tunisia’s Cartage Eagles, who moved up two spots to the 27th position.

Algeria’s Desert Foxes also improved in the latest ranking, moving three places to the 35th position in the world.

Morocco’s Atlas Lions, despite dropping a spot to the 43rd position, completes Africa’s top five playing nations.

Globally, Belgium remains the highest-ranked country in the world.

France is in the second spot, while Brazil, England, and Uruguay make up the top five.