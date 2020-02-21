The Super Eagles are still the third-best team in Africa according to the latest FIFA ranking that was released yesterday.

Gernot Rohr’s men stay in 31st place, the same position they held in December 2019. The three-time African champions did not play any match between December and February, and as a result, they did not gain any point.

Senegal is the highest-ranked team in Africa, with the Teranga Lions sitting in 20th place.

They are followed by Tunisia who is ranked 27th, while Nigeria is third in Africa and 31st in the World.

The top 20 remain unchanged with Belgium, France and Brazil leading the way. Others in the top ten included England, Uruguay, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia round up the top ten.

Countries will get the chance to improve their rankings, when the first international break of 2020 comes next month.

The next FIFA ranking would be released on April 9th after March’s international round of matches.