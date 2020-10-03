Despite no competition taking place this year, World soccer governing body (FIFA) has updated the Beach Soccer Ranking for countries globally, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Sporting activities have been on hold since March this year due to outbreak of Coronavirus across the World and it also has effect on Beach Soccer.

The latest ranking released on Friday placed Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles in 19th Position in the World and 4th in Africa.

Senegal is best placed team in the continent and they are in 9th position, they are followed by Egypt and Morrocco in second and third position on the continent.

Senegal has 1557 points to be ranked 9th in the world, Egypt 755 points, Morocco 734 points and Nigeria 684 points with Libya 157 points completing AFrica top 5.