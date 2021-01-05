With few weeks to the start of the new format of FIFA World club cup, world soccer governing body has snubbed Nigerian referees as the list of officials in the competition is released, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The global club tournament will bring together teams from six continental confederations, as well as the host nation’s league champions – Al Duhail.

Three Senegalese referees and a Moroccan made final list of match officials for the event.

Ndiaye Maguette, Samba El Hadji Malick, Kamara Gabriel (Senegal) and Redouane Jiyed (Morocco) were among the referee listed.

The tournament which is slated for February 1st to 11th, 2021 is set to be held across three venues designed for the 2022 World Cup – Ahmad Bin Ali, Khalifa International and Education City stadiums. Ahmad Bin Ali stadium was the most recent venue inaugurated by Qatar on December 18, 2020.