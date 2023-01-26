Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers could have made a sensational return to the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, and played against his former team KRC Genk, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

With Club Brugge still licking its wounds after another loss of points against Sporting Charleroi, Het Nieuwsblad informed that the club held talks with the representatives of Cyriel Dessers around Christmas.

Dessers was on the cards for Club Brugge after he made a summer move to newly-promoted Italian Serie A side, Cremonese, given that the Nigerian had played for KRC Genk before.

But with FIFA laws on player transfer the move would not have got the green light as a player can not play for three clubs in the same season, so with that, that transfer talk was quickly scrapped.

Recall Dessers who scored two goals for Genk early in the season, had an impressive loan spell with Feyenoord last term, where he helped the Dutch club reach the final of the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League, scoring 10 goals to emerge from the competition’s highest goalscorer.