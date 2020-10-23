Paul Erewuba

The FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week (TOTW 4) representing the players that played well in the last round of matches was released by EA Sports on Wednesday, with Victor Osimhen named on the substitutes bench.

The former Lille star opened his account in the Italian Serie A in the 43rd minute as Napoli thrashed Atalanta 4-1.

There was no space for Osimhen in the starting lineup with Marcus Rashford (Manchester United),Timo Werner (Chelsea) and Memphis Depay (Lyon) selected to lead the attack ahead of him.

Joining the Nigeria international on the substitutes bench are Sergio Herrera, Joakim Maehle, Mohammed Kudus, Mikel Oyarzabal, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Youssef El-Arabi, while Goldson, Holzhauser, Yeboah, Levi and Gavranovic are among the reserves, bringing the total players selected in the squad to 23.

Osimhen’s overall rating has been upgraded to 82 and his best three stats are pace (89), shooting (83) and physicality (82).