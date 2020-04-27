World football body, FIFA said the operational costs entitlement for member associations for 2019 would be used to pay its members, as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement clears the air against widespread belief that FIFA actually donated a fresh $500,000 to each member association outside the yearly operational costs. FIFA announced on its website on Friday that it would release operational funding due to member associations for the years 2019 and 2020. The move means that a total of around $150m will be distributed among the 211 national football governing bodies around the world. Each national governing body, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), will receive $500,000, which FIFA says will be delivered upon fulfilment of specific criteria.