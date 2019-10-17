Federation of International Football Association (FIFA ) will be responsible for Francis Uzoho’s wages for the entirety of the time he would be out of action, as part of their compensation scheme to clubs, whose players suffered injury during international break.

Uzoho, suffered a horrific injury that will sidelined him for six months when he was on duty with Nigeria in their international friendly clash with Brazil in Singapore on Sunday.

The Super Eagles medical team, however, confirmed that the player will sit out of the actions for about six months , which means he might not play for the Club again this season.

Meanwhile Nigeria’s friendly with Brazil was sanctioned by the world football governing body, coupled with the fact that the game was played on a date on the FIFA international match calendar and both teams did not make more than six substitutes each.

Therefore under FIFA’s Club Protection Programme, clubs whose players suffer injuries while in action for their country are compensated and the maximum daily compensation had been set at €20,548.

Although the money would be fixed salary that the club is paying to the player for that period and the player must be sidelined for more than 28 days before a claim can be processed.