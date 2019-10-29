Emma Njoku

Nigeria and Ecuador will slug it out tonight in the second group match at the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

Both teams playing in Group B won their first games on the opening day of the tournament last Saturday. While Nigeria’s GoLden Eaglets came from behind twice to record a dramatic 4-2 victory over Hungary, Ecuador defeated Australis 2-1.

Although Nigeria and Ecuador have three points each following their victories on the opening day, the Eaglets, however, top the group courtesy of their superior goals difference.

Victory in today’s match scheduled to kick off at 9pm Nigerian time, inside the main bowl of the Estadio Olympico (Olympic Stadium) will confirm a spot for the winning side in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Ahead of today’s clash, striker Peter Olawale is confident that he and his teammates will replicate the strong attitude they displayed against Hungary in their first game.

The 16-year-old forward, who has been nicknamed Ronaldo, due to his style of play which is akin to that of the Juventus and Portuguese star, believes that the Golden Eaglets can go all the way to lift the trophy at the tournament.