Zenith BankPlc has charged Nigeria’s U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, to be goodambassadors of the country as the FIFA U-17 World Cup starts today in Brazil.

Nigeria withfive titles have the best record in the tournament after victories recorded in1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

Zenith Bank,as partners of the Nigeria Football Federation on youth developmental project taggedFuture Eagles, has shown keen interest in the competition taking place inBrazil.

The bank’sGroup Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit had high hopes thatthe Eaglets would make the country proud in the age-grade tournament.

Onyeagwusaid: “ We expect the Eaglets to project the country’s name well on and off thepitch. We expect them to compete well and win games just as we want them to bedisciplined because that is important at this stage of their respective careers.

“The FutureEagles project is meant to be a spring board for the players to move to U-17stage and we are happy that some of those in Brazil are from our project inpartnership with the NFF.”