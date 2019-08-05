A five-man inspection team from world-football governing body, FIFA will arrive in Lagos today for a four-day inspection of facilities and equipment that Nigeria has put forward to host the 10th FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup championship next year.

Christopher Exley, Sara Jane Booth, Kliment Taseski, Rhiannon Ceirwen Martin and Heyral Kaj Jurgen will arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport this evening to be received by President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick; NFF first Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi; NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; NFF Executive Committee member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode and top officials of the Lagos State Sports Commission led by the Chairman, Dr. Kweku Tandoh.

Nigeria had put forward the cities of Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo for the hosting of the 16-nation finals.

The inspection team will begin its work in Lagos tomorrow, with visits to the Onikan Stadium (match venue), St. Nicholas Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (referral hospitals), Teslim Balogun Stadium, National Stadium Legacy Pitch, Eagle Club, Campos Square and the University of Lagos Sports Centre (training sites), before a courtesy call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Government House in Alausa.

The team will fly to Benin City same day to inspect facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (match venue), Western Boys College and University of Benin Sports Centre (training sites) and the Edo Specialist Hospital and University of Benin Teaching Hospital (referral hospitals).

The contingent will check out the facilities in Asaba and Uyo on Wednesday.

In Asaba, the Stephen Keshi Stadium is the proposed match venue, while training sites are Asaba Squash Courts and St. Patrick’s College. The referral hospitals are St. Luke’s Hospital and Asaba General Hospital.

In Uyo, the focus would be on the Godswill Akpabio Stadium (match venue), Ikot Ekpene Stadium and Godswill Akpabio Training Pitch (training sites) and Ibom Specialist Hospital and University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (referral hospitals).