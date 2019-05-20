Nigeria’s national Under-20 male football team, the Flying Eagles, yesterday arrived in Poland for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup which begins on Thursday.

They arrived in the southern Polish city of Katowice after rounding off a three-week residential training at Bad Gogging on the outskirts of Munich in Germany on Saturday.

Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation, disclosed in a statement that the team flew out of Germany via Munich yesterday morning.

They are to embark on the final leg of their preparations for the U-20 World Cup there in Katowice ahead of their opening Group D match on Friday against Qatar.

“While in Bad Gogging, the team played four friendly games.

“These are a 3-3 draw with Freiburg U19s, a 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia U20s, a 3-1 win over AFR Aelen and a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

“These were to help in preparing them as they seek to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time,” Olajire said.