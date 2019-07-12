Bunmi Ogunyale

Former World champions, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have been drawn alongside Hungary, Ecuador and Australia in Group B of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Garba Manu-lads would open thier campaign against Hungary on October 26 before battling Ecuador and Australia on October 29 and November 1 for the group ticket.

The draw ceremony was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Legend Celestine Babayaro, veteran of the competition,

at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

Babayaro, who lifted the trophy in 1993, said, “It’s a great opportunity, which young players should grab with both hands.”

Nigeria, the most successful team in the competition’s history, did not have best qualifying campaign.

Nigeria finished fourth at Under 17 the African Cup of Nations in Niger.

The 24-team championship is slated between October 26 and November 27.