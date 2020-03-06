Coach of Nigeria’s U17 women national team, Bankole Olowookere, has urged Nigerians to pray for the team ahead of the team’s double header FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Guinea.

In a chat with brila.net, Olowookere said the coaching crew has done a good job in assembling the team and training them together, while hoping that the 18 players will work hard and justify their selection for the qualifying tie.

“Basically, I will first of all thank Nigerians and I appeal to our teeming fans to guide us with prayers, having done our best in terms of training the players.

“They’ve done their best and we have done our best, and we are going out there to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians,” the coach said.