Emma Njoku

The 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifier between Guinea and Nigeria, earlier scheduled for this weekend, in Conakry, the Guinean capital, has been rescheduled to hold next Saturday, March 7.

This follows a request by the Federation Guinean de Football (FGC) to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for postponement of the fixture, by one week.

A statement by the NFF Communications Department, yesterday, the

Guinean football federation pleaded for a shift from the earlier date fixed for the match, Saturday, February 29, because it coincided with the Guinean legislative election.

The statement further indicated that the NFF has accepted the new date. However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) still has to give a stamp of approval, as a formality.

With the development, there would be only one week in-between the first leg and the return slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Flamingos, quarterfinalists at the 2010, 2012 and 2014 FIFA U17 World Cup finals, missed the last edition of the competition hosted by Uruguay, but have vowed to return at the seventh edition billed for India later this year.

The Flamingos were earlier scheduled to fly out of the country to Conakry tomorrow, but will now continue their technical and tactical sessions under the watchful eyes of first assistant coach, Bankole Olowookere and the technical team. They will now travel on Thursday, March 5.

Guinea eliminated neighbours, Guinea Bissau, after two legs in the first round of the qualifying race to set up a clash with the Flamingos.

This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will hold in India from Monday, November 2 and end on Saturday, November 21.