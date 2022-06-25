By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s Flamingos have been drawn in Group B against Germany, Chile and New Zealand ahead of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The draw for the tournament took place on Friday, revealing the pathway to glory later this year for some of the world’s best young female players and national teams.

Hosts India will play the opening match of the tournament against USA, joining Brazil and Morocco in Group A. Spain, who won the last edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2018, was drawn in Group C, alongside Colombia, Mexico and China PR.

Spain, Colombia, Mexico and China will do battle in Group C, while Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France face off in Group D

With less than four months to go now until the tournament kicks off in India, the future stars of the women’s game will take to the field at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India between 11 to 30 October across three Host Cities – Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai. Host Mollie Kmita presented the Official Draw and was joined by former US Women’s national team player and FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, Heather O’Reilly, former coach of the New Zealand national team, Ricki Herbert, as well as Jaime Yarza, FIFA’s Director of Tournaments, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, who conducted the draw.