Emma Njoku

Golden Eaglets captain, Samson Tijani and creative midfielder, Akinkunmi Amoo are on the radar of Dutch Eredivisie giants, Ajax Amsterdam following their impressive outing at the ongoing FiFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria crashed out of the tournament in the early hours of Wednesday, following the Golden Eaglets’ 3-1 loss to their Netherlands counterparts in the Round of 16.

However, Amoo and Tijani were said to have captured the fancy of scouts of the Dutch champions, who are in Brazil to spot talents at the global cadet championship. The three scouts were at Estadio Olimpico, Goiania, to monitor the Golden Eaglets duo at close quarters during the Round of 16 encounter against Netherlands early Wednesday, according to Allnigeriasoccer.com.

Ajax Amsterdam, winners of the 1995 Champions League, usually scout players they can develop into potential first team players, so players who are good individually with their passes and runs are often on their radar.

Of the four matches played by the Golden Eaglets in Brazil, Amoo and Tijani were outstanding in the Nigeria team, with the latter winning the-man-of- the-match award in the match against Hungary after scoring two goals.

On his own, Amoo was involved in most of the attacking moves against the Netherlands and provided an assist in each of his last three games at the tournament.