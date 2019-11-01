Nigeria and Australia will meet at the Estadio Bezerrao, Gama, this evening in their last group match at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

While the Golden Eaglets have secured their ticket in the round of 16 following back-to-back wins against Hungary and Ecuador, the Aussies will need to beat the five-time world champions in order to qualify to the knockout stage.

And ahead of today’s game, Australia’s midfielder, Caleb Watts, who plays for the youth team of Southampton, has stressed that they must beat Nigeria to have any chance of qualifying for the last 16.

The Australia number 10 netted a crucial equaliser as the Joeys came back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw against Hungary on Tuesday.

Speaking to www.socceroos.com.au,Watts said: ‘’Nigeria, we got to get a win. We have had two games, we are confident we should have won, but we have not been clinical enough.

‘’Hopefully, we can put it together for Nigeria and come out with a win.’’

The Golden Eaglets demolished Australia 6-0 the last time the two teams faced off at the World Cup back in 2015, with Victor Osimhen netting a hat-trick.